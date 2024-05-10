Sign up
Previous
249 / 365
Painting is another way of keeping a diary….
Creativity takes courage … Henri Matisse
It’s really exciting taking pho5os of my surroundings, instead of walking past, or a side glance … I’m really looking!
10th May 2024
10th May 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
This is fabulous, I see so many different animals there! Love the shapes and tones.
May 10th, 2024
