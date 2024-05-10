Previous
Painting is another way of keeping a diary…. by beverley365
249 / 365

Painting is another way of keeping a diary….

Creativity takes courage … Henri Matisse

It’s really exciting taking pho5os of my surroundings, instead of walking past, or a side glance … I’m really looking!
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Diana ace
This is fabulous, I see so many different animals there! Love the shapes and tones.
May 10th, 2024  
