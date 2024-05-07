Sign up
Photo 768
Trachycarpus fortunei Pronunciation: tray-kee-o-KAR-pos
The second photo of this amazing palm.
The colour is so vibrant and the seeds are open and firm.
I’ll take another next month … it’s a mystery to me.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1014
photos
94
followers
119
following
210% complete
761
762
763
764
765
766
767
768
