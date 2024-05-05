Some see a weed others see a wish…

Did you know this beautiful weed is a symbol of hope, healing, and resilience



Each time you wish upon a dandelion you are sending anywhere from 54-172 seeds into the air.



It is full of vitamins A, B, C, and D, as well as minerals, such as iron, potassium, and zinc. Dandelion leaves are used to add flavour to salads and teas…