Some see a weed others see a wish…
Some see a weed others see a wish…

Did you know this beautiful weed is a symbol of hope, healing, and resilience

Each time you wish upon a dandelion you are sending anywhere from 54-172 seeds into the air.

It is full of vitamins A, B, C, and D, as well as minerals, such as iron, potassium, and zinc. Dandelion leaves are used to add flavour to salads and teas…
Beverley

Susan Wakely
I always imagine all of the wishes that are being sent.
May 5th, 2024  
Diana
Beautifully composed and captured! Love the focus and dof.
May 5th, 2024  
