Previous
Photo 766
Some see a weed others see a wish…
Did you know this beautiful weed is a symbol of hope, healing, and resilience
Each time you wish upon a dandelion you are sending anywhere from 54-172 seeds into the air.
It is full of vitamins A, B, C, and D, as well as minerals, such as iron, potassium, and zinc. Dandelion leaves are used to add flavour to salads and teas…
5th May 2024
5th May 24
2
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1010
photos
94
followers
119
following
209% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
4th May 2024 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
I always imagine all of the wishes that are being sent.
May 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured! Love the focus and dof.
May 5th, 2024
