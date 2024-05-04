Previous
Golden Poppies in abundance by beverley365
Golden Poppies in abundance

The silky vivid flowers shine above mounds of gray-green foliage which needs a little loving care, covering the ground with a cloak of bright happy flowers.

Reminds me of reading about the Californian hippies from the 70’s… flowers in their hair.

The closest I got was making Daisy chains in the fields forever… just the thought brings a big smile to my face…

Beverley

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and dof.
May 4th, 2024  
