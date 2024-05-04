Sign up
Previous
Photo 765
Golden Poppies in abundance
The silky vivid flowers shine above mounds of gray-green foliage which needs a little loving care, covering the ground with a cloak of bright happy flowers.
Reminds me of reading about the Californian hippies from the 70’s… flowers in their hair.
The closest I got was making Daisy chains in the fields forever… just the thought brings a big smile to my face…
4th May 2024
4th May 24
1
1
ace
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
7
1
1
365
ILCE-6400
1st May 2024 10:45am
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and dof.
May 4th, 2024
