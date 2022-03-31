Previous
Next
I love my dads old record player by beverley365
95 / 365

I love my dads old record player

Nothing quite like a little jazz to kick start your day.
I discovered jazz & blues in my early 20’s - to this day I love it -
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise