96 / 365
Giggling Garlic
A pinch and a punch for the first of the month.
Springing into April with joy.
Giggling as I almost forgot to post it ….
Such a fabulous busy fun day ending with an hours chat with my son in France.
Yippee… it’s the weekend!
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
1st April 2022 9:45am
