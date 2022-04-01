Previous
Giggling Garlic by beverley365
96 / 365

Giggling Garlic

A pinch and a punch for the first of the month.
Springing into April with joy.

Giggling as I almost forgot to post it ….

Such a fabulous busy fun day ending with an hours chat with my son in France.

Yippee… it’s the weekend!
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
26% complete

