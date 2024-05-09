Previous
LEGGENDARIA - BOTTECCHIA i by beverley365
LEGGENDARIA - BOTTECCHIA i

I opened the front door and Wow… WOW
I grabbed my camera and began to click away. The owner was upstairs 1st floor waving at me… laughing and thrilled at my excitement.

Over the years of visiting my sons I have enjoyed cycling around Paris, for some reason now I just don’t feel safe… The e bikes are fast and quite simply I am not.

I had spent an hour writing in the sunshine, I listened to the opera singer who lives on the 1st floor, whilst he is a grumpy character…he’s a lovely powerful singer, the owner of the bike was having a lesson.

It’s an extraordinary mix of people, all sooo lovely and very helpful with my French… although honestly they like to practice their English.

“A road bike for lovers of vintage and the great glories of the past, who are looking for a road bike with a unique style and extraordinary rideability.”
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Chris Cook ace
A lovely image
May 9th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
That's beautiful and nice narrative
May 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous find and capture. I love your enthusiastic narratives.
May 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely image
May 9th, 2024  
