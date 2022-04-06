Previous
Next
I can see you …. 🐱 by beverley365
101 / 365

I can see you …. 🐱

Having a little nap on a sunny afternoon in the shade.
Healthy shiny calm cat - the colour of tortoise shell - so George is a perfect name when he’s in my garden.
( George after the oldest tortoise in the world )

A lazy day - I blame the dust storm 🤣😂
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
What a gorgeous colour he is.
April 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise