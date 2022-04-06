Sign up
101 / 365
I can see you …. 🐱
Having a little nap on a sunny afternoon in the shade.
Healthy shiny calm cat - the colour of tortoise shell - so George is a perfect name when he’s in my garden.
( George after the oldest tortoise in the world )
A lazy day - I blame the dust storm 🤣😂
6th April 2022
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
Boxplayer
ace
What a gorgeous colour he is.
April 6th, 2022
