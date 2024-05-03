Previous
Urban stairs …. by beverley365
242 / 365

Urban stairs ….

Kinda groovy and so much fun.

Quite simply a concertina of metal, attached top & bottom.
They’ve been institue for… Ooo many years

the plan was to top them with beautiful oak… life gets busy.
My son is going to do this, along with a few more tweaking’s… I love them as they are!
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Beverley

Dianne ace
They are very cool.
May 3rd, 2024  
