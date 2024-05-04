Previous
Exterminate… by beverley365
243 / 365

Exterminate…

Hidden and forgotten this is now a feature and I love using it.
It’s beautifully made.

December 1963 was the launch of Dr Who…in the uk, this object immediately reminded me of hiding behind the sofa when the theme music came on,

I use it for brollies, recycling bags & all manner of things…
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
such a lovely and interesting piece.
May 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise