under construction, and sealed inside one of its trunks by beverley365
260 / 365

under construction, and sealed inside one of its trunks

I went for a walk along the Champs Élysée on Saturday, i was meeting a friend who cancelled at the last minute so thought I’d visit & enjoy a long swift walk along the famous road in paris, it was ‘spit spot’ clean & green.

This building was spectacular along with so many beautifully fitted creative shop fronts.

It’s strikingly stunning to see, the sheer size and detail is extraordinary. It reflects the weather so on a gorgeous sunny day it would be amazing.

Why? To hide the construction site - which apparently will be halted for the duration of the Olympics…

the entire building has been completely covered with a massive installation of wood and aluminum, that replicates the classic monogram trunk of the French Maison,

That not by chance considers itself a
"case company".

I enjoyed peeping into the luxury world of retail, nothings changed over the decades, it’s just now targeted at the visitors rather than locals.
Fun never the less…

I’m a simple girl who has a penchant for vintage & hand crafted… fun to look though.

21st May 2024 21st May 24

Beverley

Diana ace
Such a fabulous find and capture, what a wonderful idea! good advertising too as everyone will recognise it.

About 45 years ago I bought a set of different sized travel bags and I fell in love with them. It certainly was very much cheaper then.
May 21st, 2024  
