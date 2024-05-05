Previous
I’m seeing my surroundings with new eyes… by beverley365
I’m seeing my surroundings with new eyes…

Really seeing and feeling the energy,

I feel inspired and energised and really appreciate learning …about art once again.

The seven elements of art are line, shape, space, value, form, texture, and colour.

Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
I am fascinated by different art form and just as interested to hear other people’s opinions and their interpretation of the art.
May 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Apart from colour and maybe value, this ticks all the boxes for me 👌🏼
May 5th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 5th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh!
May 5th, 2024  
