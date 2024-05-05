Sign up
Previous
244 / 365
I’m seeing my surroundings with new eyes…
Really seeing and feeling the energy,
I feel inspired and energised and really appreciate learning …about art once again.
The seven elements of art are line, shape, space, value, form, texture, and colour.
.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
4
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1010
photos
94
followers
119
following
Susan Wakely
ace
I am fascinated by different art form and just as interested to hear other people’s opinions and their interpretation of the art.
May 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Apart from colour and maybe value, this ticks all the boxes for me 👌🏼
May 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
May 5th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh!
May 5th, 2024
