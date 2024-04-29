Sign up
Photo 760
The flip side to Saturdays WOW
Still as striking cheerful & colourful as the front.
I like how the facade of the building almost looks like the real thing.
The building work is as neat as can be however the graffiti and human trash is littered in plain site.
The shop is Sephora of which their are 27 in Paris… sharing beauty inside & out.
Today I begin the next level at school, a fun and for me a hard month. need lots of spirulina that’s for sure…
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
