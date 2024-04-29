Previous
The flip side to Saturdays WOW by beverley365
The flip side to Saturdays WOW

Still as striking cheerful & colourful as the front.
I like how the facade of the building almost looks like the real thing.

The building work is as neat as can be however the graffiti and human trash is littered in plain site.

The shop is Sephora of which their are 27 in Paris… sharing beauty inside & out.

Today I begin the next level at school, a fun and for me a hard month. need lots of spirulina that’s for sure…
