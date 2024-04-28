Glorious wild flower’s increasing by day…

a bunch of gold.



It’s the tiniest garden, yet Didier planted it with great thought, every morning there is a surprise.

It needs a little tlc which I will enjoy to do.



We’ve had a rainy few days and the snails are in abundance, i took a photo of one yesterday they are such beauties.



I love that lazy Sunday feeling.

I’m working with my eldest after brunch… yippee



Off to buy a few tradition…

