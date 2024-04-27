Sign up
Previous
Photo 758
I turned the corner… Wow…
Bold bright and beautiful !
I like the bus sign peeping in, it makes the image real.
No school today, hopping on & off the metro was fun… I had an interesting morning smooching around before meeting my young son for a picnic in the park next to the boulangerie,
Whilst it’s fresh and unpredictable I’m loving the freshness and spring flowers.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
6
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
994
photos
90
followers
115
following
207% complete
751
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
233
755
234
756
235
757
236
758
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
26th April 2024 12:52pm
Jessica Eby
ace
Wow indeed! How cheery! From your photos, Paris seems anything but dull!
April 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture, I love the building with all its intricate details.
April 27th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Very lovely find
April 27th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A lovely find
April 27th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely image with a great POV!
April 27th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A remarkable POV.
April 27th, 2024
