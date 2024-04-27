Previous
I turned the corner… Wow… by beverley365
I turned the corner… Wow…

Bold bright and beautiful !

I like the bus sign peeping in, it makes the image real.

No school today, hopping on & off the metro was fun… I had an interesting morning smooching around before meeting my young son for a picnic in the park next to the boulangerie,

Whilst it’s fresh and unpredictable I’m loving the freshness and spring flowers.




27th April 2024

Beverley

Jessica Eby
Wow indeed! How cheery! From your photos, Paris seems anything but dull!
April 27th, 2024  
Diana
Fabulous composition and capture, I love the building with all its intricate details.
April 27th, 2024  
Lesley
Very lovely find
April 27th, 2024  
Dawn
A lovely find
April 27th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
What a lovely image with a great POV!
April 27th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A remarkable POV.
April 27th, 2024  
