The Pink Rose… the beginning of a new month by beverley365
Photo 762

The Pink Rose… the beginning of a new month

A momentary beauty
Elusive like its fragrance.

A click of the camera
Its radiance preserved
Forever
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Karen ace
Gorgeous rose! What beautiful petals and colour.
May 1st, 2024  
