Previous
Photo 762
The Pink Rose… the beginning of a new month
A momentary beauty
Elusive like its fragrance.
A click of the camera
Its radiance preserved
Forever
1st May 2024
1st May 24
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1002
photos
92
followers
117
following
208% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
1st May 2024 10:50am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Karen
ace
Gorgeous rose! What beautiful petals and colour.
May 1st, 2024
