I will survive by beverley365
115 / 365

I will survive

Having decided my photo of the day - I walked around the garden with coffee and wow 😮

This tiny poppy & pals fighting for survival won the day.

Gloria gaynorSong - ‘I will survive’ has been in my head all day!!! 🎵🎶🎵
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
31% complete

