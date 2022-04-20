Sign up
115 / 365
I will survive
Having decided my photo of the day - I walked around the garden with coffee and wow 😮
This tiny poppy & pals fighting for survival won the day.
Gloria gaynorSong - ‘I will survive’ has been in my head all day!!! 🎵🎶🎵
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Tags
happy
,
days
