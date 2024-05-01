Sign up
Previous
240 / 365
Quirkiness with a twist of ART…
I’m surrounded by unusual arty stuff, and wonderful Art. I find it inspiring, and very intriguing.
Our friend is an artist since forever… he’s inspired mainly by nature.
Thinking out of the box with a little romance is a good way to describe his work.
I’m living in it, and as I love it so much, I’m going to share it this month.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” -Albert Einstein
1st May 2024
1st May 24
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1002
photos
92
followers
117
following
65% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
1st May 2024 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
