240 / 365

Quirkiness with a twist of ART…
I’m surrounded by unusual arty stuff, and wonderful Art. I find it inspiring, and very intriguing.
Our friend is an artist since forever… he’s inspired mainly by nature.

Thinking out of the box with a little romance is a good way to describe his work.

I’m living in it, and as I love it so much, I’m going to share it this month.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” -Albert Einstein
