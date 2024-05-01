Quirkiness with a twist of ART…

I’m surrounded by unusual arty stuff, and wonderful Art. I find it inspiring, and very intriguing.

Our friend is an artist since forever… he’s inspired mainly by nature.



Thinking out of the box with a little romance is a good way to describe his work.



I’m living in it, and as I love it so much, I’m going to share it this month.



“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” -Albert Einstein