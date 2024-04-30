‘The secrets of the Opera’ series began when I heard ‘take 5’ soprano sax and spotted a ballerina silhouette on the wall…

March 17th began these interesting series of photos.



It has been so much fun discovering them, over weekends and random extra visits.



The history of Opera in Paris has been fascinating I’ve enjoyed discovering.



The quirkyness of the QR Code and listening to the music was such a cool idea.



It really is a sonic journey into the ecosystem of the iconic Parisian theatre.



Fabulously presented…



I wonder what else I might discover …



