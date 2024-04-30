Previous
‘The secrets of the Opera’ series began when I heard ‘take 5’ soprano sax and spotted a ballerina silhouette on the wall… by beverley365
239 / 365

‘The secrets of the Opera’ series began when I heard ‘take 5’ soprano sax and spotted a ballerina silhouette on the wall…

March 17th began these interesting series of photos.

It has been so much fun discovering them, over weekends and random extra visits.

The history of Opera in Paris has been fascinating I’ve enjoyed discovering.

The quirkyness of the QR Code and listening to the music was such a cool idea.

It really is a sonic journey into the ecosystem of the iconic Parisian theatre.

Fabulously presented…

I wonder what else I might discover …

30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
It has been such a wonderful series and I thoroughly enjoyed every post.
April 30th, 2024  
