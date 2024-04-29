Previous
The penultimate day of ‘The secrets of the opera’ by beverley365
238 / 365

The penultimate day of ‘The secrets of the opera’

A much too busy photo of the beginning & process of behind the project.

The making of the silhouettes,
The arranging them in the opera metro
The opera music chosen
The audio link to the QRbot to listen

They covered every sense, to see it, feel it, hear it….
For me this month has been quite inspirational and so much fun.

A SONIC JOURNEY INTO THE AUDIBLE ECOSYSTEM OF THE ICONIC PARISIAN THEATRE INDEED!
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise