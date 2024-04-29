The penultimate day of ‘The secrets of the opera’

A much too busy photo of the beginning & process of behind the project.



The making of the silhouettes,

The arranging them in the opera metro

The opera music chosen

The audio link to the QRbot to listen



They covered every sense, to see it, feel it, hear it….

For me this month has been quite inspirational and so much fun.



A SONIC JOURNEY INTO THE AUDIBLE ECOSYSTEM OF THE ICONIC PARISIAN THEATRE INDEED!

