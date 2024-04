The most important ‘String section’. The secrets of the Opera*

The Strings…



composed of bowed instruments belonging to the violin family. It normally consists of first and second violins, violas, cellos, and double basses. It is the most numerous group in the standard orchestra.



We didn't have strings in our school band, I played flute & clarinet.

I still have them along with an alto sax… when I unpack my boxes I intend to buy new pads and… begin again