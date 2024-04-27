Sign up
236 / 365
The secrets of the Opera… Behind the scenes
While the makeup artists are some of the more unsung artists behind a production, their significance is no less important for the dancers.
"A good knowledge of working with hair and makeup and a passion for the job is very important.
A passion for costume design…dressmaking is the key.
Without the behind the scenes experts there would quite simply be no show…
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice selection of the secrets behind the scenes.
April 27th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Another great image.
April 27th, 2024
