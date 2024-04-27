Previous
The secrets of the Opera… Behind the scenes
The secrets of the Opera… Behind the scenes

While the makeup artists are some of the more unsung artists behind a production, their significance is no less important for the dancers.

"A good knowledge of working with hair and makeup and a passion for the job is very important.

A passion for costume design…dressmaking is the key.

Without the behind the scenes experts there would quite simply be no show…

27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Beverley

Issi Bannerman ace
Nice selection of the secrets behind the scenes.
April 27th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Another great image.
April 27th, 2024  
