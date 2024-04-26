Sign up
The secrets of the Opera… the dancers
154 dancers
The ballet company consists of 154 dancers, among them 17 Danseurs Étoiles. The principal dancers give 180 dance performances each year, primarily at the Palais Garnier.
Gosh, I’ve learnt so much about the Opera since taking my first random photo of a black silhouette ‘a ballerina’… hiding behind a busker.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Yao RL
ace
One of the best so far.
April 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
They continue to amaze me.
April 26th, 2024
