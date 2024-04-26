Previous
The secrets of the Opera… the dancers by beverley365
The secrets of the Opera… the dancers

154 dancers

The ballet company consists of 154 dancers, among them 17 Danseurs Étoiles. The principal dancers give 180 dance performances each year, primarily at the Palais Garnier.

Gosh, I’ve learnt so much about the Opera since taking my first random photo of a black silhouette ‘a ballerina’… hiding behind a busker.
Beverley

Yao RL ace
One of the best so far.
April 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They continue to amaze me.
April 26th, 2024  
