Musicians tuning their instruments… brings back memories by beverley365
Musicians tuning their instruments… brings back memories

Equipped with your headsets or headphones, you will discover the backstage of the Paris National Opera.

I will be passing by once again tomorrow on route to the hairdressers… Ooo a long overdue visit, my eyes will be peeled to discover new photos.

I was playing around last night with collage… even though I was half asleep ha ha.
So much fun.
Beverley

Beverley
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details

