Secrets of the Opera… free & fun by beverley365
Secrets of the Opera… free & fun

If you notice these silhouettes on your walk through the metro under the Opera house, it’s so much fun, you can’t help but smile.

A visual and audio journey taking you behind the scenes of the Paris National Opera & free
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
