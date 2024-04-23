Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
232 / 365
The secrets of the Opera… continuous wonderment.
1000 black silhouettes fill the opera metro with wonderment, so much energy and thought has gone into this customer experience.
Diana asked how many have I captured?
I don’t know … I’ll come with the number over the weekend.
Traveler’s using this station on lines 3, 7 and 8 have been walking in the company of hundreds of small black silhouettes, nicely scattered along the underground corridors of the station.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
986
photos
89
followers
113
following
63% complete
View this month »
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Latest from all albums
229
751
230
752
231
753
232
754
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
30th March 2024 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close