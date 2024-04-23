Previous
The secrets of the Opera… continuous wonderment. by beverley365
The secrets of the Opera… continuous wonderment.

1000 black silhouettes fill the opera metro with wonderment, so much energy and thought has gone into this customer experience.

Diana asked how many have I captured?
I don’t know … I’ll come with the number over the weekend.

Traveler’s using this station on lines 3, 7 and 8 have been walking in the company of hundreds of small black silhouettes, nicely scattered along the underground corridors of the station.
