Previous
And more… ‘the secrets of the Opera’ by beverley365
231 / 365

And more… ‘the secrets of the Opera’

nearly 1000 silhouettes, inspired by the many professions of the Paris National Opera, on the walls of the Opera metro station, through the corridors and staircases of the station.

dancers, singers, musicians, bandmaster, but also costumers, stage managers and all the participants in the world of the Opera.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
They are all so fascinating.
April 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise