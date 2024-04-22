Sign up
And more… ‘the secrets of the Opera’
nearly 1000 silhouettes, inspired by the many professions of the Paris National Opera, on the walls of the Opera metro station, through the corridors and staircases of the station.
dancers, singers, musicians, bandmaster, but also costumers, stage managers and all the participants in the world of the Opera.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Babs
They are all so fascinating.
April 22nd, 2024
