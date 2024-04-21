Previous
Looking down on the Palais Royal musé louvre metro station by beverley365
230 / 365

Looking down on the Palais Royal musé louvre metro station

I went the wrong way and found myself on this bridge with a great view of orange which happens to be my favourite colour.

I did post a wonderful view of this platform earlier this month.

Funnily I found myself on the exact platform I needed… virtually no people so slightly eerie.
at 1.31pm you would expect to see lots of people. Lucky me…
Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details

