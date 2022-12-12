Previous
2nd international symposium at Geroskipou by beverley365
301 / 365

2nd international symposium at Geroskipou

The rebirth by the waves touch
By Zinatalsama. Arabian from Iran.

On my way back from the ‘green spot’ recycling a little diversion to see the sculpture park.

My big gardening tasks were finished this weekend! Yippee


Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
