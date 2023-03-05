Previous
Next
Spying on my trusty companion by beverley365
Photo 384

Spying on my trusty companion

My neighbours dogs are delightful, I’m spending the day planting vegetables and weeding galore

The gentle snoring in the background was charmingly therapeutic.

I spy Pluto ….
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise