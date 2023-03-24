Sign up
Photo 403
Oooo how love underfloor heating, especially in France.
Christian & Brett have turned an old shed into a now amazing Atelier in the back garden.
This is my last catch up photo for last year.
24th March 2023
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Will be warm
January 2nd, 2024
