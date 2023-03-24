Previous
Oooo how love underfloor heating, especially in France.

Christian & Brett have turned an old shed into a now amazing Atelier in the back garden.

This is my last catch up photo for last year.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Beverley

Christine Sztukowski ace
Will be warm
January 2nd, 2024  
