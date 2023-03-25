Previous
Heartwarming to see happy people by beverley365
Photo 403

Heartwarming to see happy people

Happy holiday makers soak up the sun rays
A saturday filled with making sand castles, teens playing bat & ball and couples smooching under the umbrellas.
A very lovely sight to see.
Back to work for me 🤣😂 I love it!
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
