Lazy like Sunday morning by beverley365
Lazy like Sunday morning

A day of ‘simply being’ lots of giggling and acting my shoe size.
Sundays are for slowing down and appreciating every moment.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
