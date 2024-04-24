L'Arbre à Café…. An Incredible selection

On my walk to school I pass this quirky coffee shop. Yesterday I was early so I popped in to discover, wonderful knowledgeable guy who gave me a delicious latte to try.



I’m happy with my choice…I’m sure my son will love it too, we have a coffee before he goes to work & I head off to school.



L'Arbre à Café is the leading coffee producer and roaster in France!

The Coffee Tree is a producer on the land of its Finca Mariposa farm

(35 ha of biodynamic and agroforestry coffee) located in Villa Rica, Junin, Peru.