L'Arbre à Café…. An Incredible selection by beverley365
Photo 755

L'Arbre à Café…. An Incredible selection

On my walk to school I pass this quirky coffee shop. Yesterday I was early so I popped in to discover, wonderful knowledgeable guy who gave me a delicious latte to try.

I’m happy with my choice…I’m sure my son will love it too, we have a coffee before he goes to work & I head off to school.

L'Arbre à Café is the leading coffee producer and roaster in France!
The Coffee Tree is a producer on the land of its Finca Mariposa farm
(35 ha of biodynamic and agroforestry coffee) located in Villa Rica, Junin, Peru.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like a great selection!
April 24th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like a great selection but I am allergic to coffee
April 24th, 2024  
