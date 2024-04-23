Lovely surprise as I left school… yippee! Bit of a role reversal.

Jumping up & down in excitement Oooo how fabulous.



My youngest son is on the early shift this week he is loving his job… and has been nominated to represent the bakery in a Paris competition, he was bursting with joy.



It’s amazing to have a phone that takes really great photos, although I’m not going to stop using my camera dot, it’s been a great pal these last few years.





