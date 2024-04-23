Previous
Lovely surprise as I left school… yippee! Bit of a role reversal. by beverley365
Photo 754

Lovely surprise as I left school… yippee! Bit of a role reversal.

Jumping up & down in excitement Oooo how fabulous.

My youngest son is on the early shift this week he is loving his job… and has been nominated to represent the bakery in a Paris competition, he was bursting with joy.

It’s amazing to have a phone that takes really great photos, although I’m not going to stop using my camera dot, it’s been a great pal these last few years.


Jessica Eby
That's so wonderful, congratulations and good luck to your son! Lovely photo too, he looks so happy and the colours work so well!
April 23rd, 2024  
