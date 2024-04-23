Sign up
Photo 754
Lovely surprise as I left school… yippee! Bit of a role reversal.
Jumping up & down in excitement Oooo how fabulous.
My youngest son is on the early shift this week he is loving his job… and has been nominated to represent the bakery in a Paris competition, he was bursting with joy.
It’s amazing to have a phone that takes really great photos, although I’m not going to stop using my camera dot, it’s been a great pal these last few years.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Beverley
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Jessica Eby
That's so wonderful, congratulations and good luck to your son! Lovely photo too, he looks so happy and the colours work so well!
April 23rd, 2024
