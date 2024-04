The Colour of Happiness…

Even though yellow is at the top of the list for being the colour of happiness, orange is not far behind.

Orange fuels my creativity and Oozes energy.

it’s lively, joyful, and such a cheerful colour..

For me Orange is summer… and endless sunsets…



The little garden here is beginning to flourish and makes me smile everyday, the little things of life that make the day special.



Happy Monday!