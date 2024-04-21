Previous
A lovely Sunday view…illiers-cambray by beverley365
Photo 752

A lovely Sunday view…illiers-cambray

It took us 1hour 45 to arrive at this pretty location yesterday and 3+ hours back, the roads are brilliant thé péage keeps them spotless.
It would become costly if you were a daily commuter by car.

For me this was a flashback to my childhood
and it was wonderful. I’ll always be a country girl.

This Sunday is a day of writing.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
A lovely scene
April 21st, 2024  
Brian ace
Lovely
April 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely rural scene.
April 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely scene
April 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and scene.
April 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise