Previous
Less than 90 days until the olympics begin & the road works are causing chaos by beverley365
Photo 756

Less than 90 days until the olympics begin & the road works are causing chaos

I walk past a couple of florists everyday and always take a moment to stop… and smell the roses, everything actually.

The glass frontage reflects the chaos on the main road, scaffolding is eveywhere, ,orange jacketed men digging up the roads, the dust ricocheting everywhere.

A florist and a gallery, Saison offers a contemporary and artistic take on floristry.
Very much out of my price range…

25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
207% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise