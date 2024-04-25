Sign up
Previous
Photo 756
Less than 90 days until the olympics begin & the road works are causing chaos
I walk past a couple of florists everyday and always take a moment to stop… and smell the roses, everything actually.
The glass frontage reflects the chaos on the main road, scaffolding is eveywhere, ,orange jacketed men digging up the roads, the dust ricocheting everywhere.
A florist and a gallery, Saison offers a contemporary and artistic take on floristry.
Very much out of my price range…
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
