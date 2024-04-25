Less than 90 days until the olympics begin & the road works are causing chaos

I walk past a couple of florists everyday and always take a moment to stop… and smell the roses, everything actually.



The glass frontage reflects the chaos on the main road, scaffolding is eveywhere, ,orange jacketed men digging up the roads, the dust ricocheting everywhere.



A florist and a gallery, Saison offers a contemporary and artistic take on floristry.

Very much out of my price range…



