Discovering my new phone…

Hey presto I’ve taken dozens of photos in a heart beat. Yikes…



I’m thrilled to have a new phone, I’ve always had hand me downs which has been really great, I’ve never really had an attachement with a phone. I love to journel, and write the old fashioned way.

This may change although I doubt it.



My son love’s technology, gadgets so I have great teacher.



When you do things from your soul,

you feel a river of joy within you.