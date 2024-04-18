Previous
Welcome blue skies for an important delivery. by beverley365
Photo 749

Welcome blue skies for an important delivery.

Yesterday morning we were awake with the birds and how lucky we were, in between constant heavy rain showers, we had a 2 hour break and the sun shone.

Very efficient guys & my sons guys helped to
so the job was finished within an hour or so,

A boring photo, however it means a lot to me.
