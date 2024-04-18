Sign up
Previous
Photo 749
Welcome blue skies for an important delivery.
Yesterday morning we were awake with the birds and how lucky we were, in between constant heavy rain showers, we had a 2 hour break and the sun shone.
Very efficient guys & my sons guys helped to
so the job was finished within an hour or so,
A boring photo, however it means a lot to me.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
17th April 2024 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
