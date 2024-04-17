Previous
1872 the Wallace water fountain - free water for all in Paris by beverley365
1872 the Wallace water fountain - free water for all in Paris

Zoom in to look at the detail, they are sooo beautiful.

All over Paris you can find the historic Wallace Fountains where free, drinkable water is available from fountains which look like sculptures

1200 beautiful ornate fountains
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Beverley

Bill Davidson
Wonderful.
April 17th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
I've always loved the Wallace Fountains in Paris. They are so ornate and lovely, and with a great history!
April 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful fountain.
April 17th, 2024  
