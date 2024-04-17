Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 748
1872 the Wallace water fountain - free water for all in Paris
Zoom in to look at the detail, they are sooo beautiful.
All over Paris you can find the historic Wallace Fountains where free, drinkable water is available from fountains which look like sculptures
1200 beautiful ornate fountains
vintage treasures
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Bill Davidson
Wonderful.
April 17th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
I've always loved the Wallace Fountains in Paris. They are so ornate and lovely, and with a great history!
April 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful fountain.
April 17th, 2024
