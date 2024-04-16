Previous
I wonder what’s behind this sliding gate? by beverley365
Photo 747

I wonder what’s behind this sliding gate?

There is in a 1,000m' hangar!

Physician and pharmacologist Jean Cherqui, among other scientific qualifications, was an art lover who collected works of optical and kinetic art.

The Cherqui Foundation is a veritable museum, housing a private collection of 5,000 works of optical and kinetic art that is open to the general public.

The grandson of collector Jean Cherqui organizes guided tours of his grandfather's immense collection.

I walk past this hidden gem often and wondered what was in the building… no surprise google had the answer.

I look forward to visiting.
Beverley

Brian
Wpw! What a story and story telling image
April 16th, 2024  
