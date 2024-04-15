Sign up
Photo 746
Embracing the purr-fection of life…
Hello to Wah, my sons neighbours cat who got her name from the little girl… the three children include her in playtime… unless she can escape and sleep.
Wah adores wrapping herself around my son’s ankles and strutting around the kitchen.
Not a great photo, but it was such a lovely moment whilst I was making the coffee.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Chrissie
Gorgeous
April 15th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
What a pretty kitty! Katniss likes to drink from the bathroom sink. fav
April 15th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
She seems to have made herself right at home. She's a lovely combinations of colors..
April 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great shot. My friend's cat will only drink water from a tap like this lady is doing.
April 15th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
It is a lovely photo!
April 15th, 2024
