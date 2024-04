Glorious wisteria… whatever the weather.

Yesterday was glorious, early morning I decided to surprise my eldest son and pop by and take photos of the project he’s working on.



Opposite to the house is this wistful wisteria.. the fragrance slightly musky and sweet filled my thoughts with energy,

I took oodles of photos, the last one was a son picking up his father for a family day …

It was lovely to see the hugs & happiness between the two.



Seeing me taking photos… they also stopped to smell the flowers.



Smiling is contagious…