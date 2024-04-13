Previous
Enjoying a sunshine walk after lunch, a newsy catch up with galettes & cider.

Life is so busy, so fast, sometimes time passes and hey presto it’s the weekend again.
I’m very focused on ‘togetherness times with my sons.
13th April 2024

Beverley

