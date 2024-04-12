Sitting on the bandstand steps…

In thé Square Maurice Kriegel Valromont park next to thé boulangerie where my young son works.



I love being early, have been all my life…ha ha

it gives me the opportunity to journal or simply think.

Behind where I’m sitting is the apparatus for the young children and I can hear them playing the balls bouncing. A lovely spot to be…



If you zoom in to the centre of this photo your in for a lovely surprise…

The Sacré-Cour… at the top of the hill.

A real fav of mine, I always feel overwhelmingly great when I’ve been to visit.



This morning the sun is shining, sky a pale blue… a beautiful new day.



