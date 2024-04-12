Previous
Sitting on the bandstand steps… by beverley365
Photo 743

Sitting on the bandstand steps…

In thé Square Maurice Kriegel Valromont park next to thé boulangerie where my young son works.

I love being early, have been all my life…ha ha
it gives me the opportunity to journal or simply think.
Behind where I’m sitting is the apparatus for the young children and I can hear them playing the balls bouncing. A lovely spot to be…

If you zoom in to the centre of this photo your in for a lovely surprise…
The Sacré-Cour… at the top of the hill.
A real fav of mine, I always feel overwhelmingly great when I’ve been to visit.

This morning the sun is shining, sky a pale blue… a beautiful new day.

12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
203% complete

Rob Z ace
A wonderful image with those curving lines...
April 12th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Looks a nice location. Maybe he'll bring croissants?
April 12th, 2024  
