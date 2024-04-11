Once upon a time, in the 18th arrondissement of Paris...

The sun was shining… the sky blue!

oh boy it was a beautiful morning yesterday,



A lunch date with my son, so after an hour of dreamy day dreaming & journaling in the park…breathing in the fragrances of blossom and wisteria around the corner to the boulangerie, I follow the smell of fresh sour dough…



Whilst Christian started at 4.15am he was bright eyed and bushy tailed, there was a buzz and raucous laughter and giggles as I carefully walked down the spiral staircase to a hive of activity.

Ooo there’s lots of exciting things happening!



A hop skip and a jump and we’re at the lunchtime hub of deliciousness at the

La Patakker cantine.



As soon as you walk through the door you are invaded by golden pancakes and pancakes, prepared with love and tradition. Each dish tells a story.



I am so enjoying my newness of being so close to my sons.



I know I need to make my ‘what ‘Nowness’ happen, and I’m beginning to work on it…



Slowly slowly everything happens for a reason.