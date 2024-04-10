The lights of the Opera, at the opera restaurant the caryatids mixed with rostral columns seem to form around the Palais Garnier Light a belt

The most magnificent caryatid - there are 22 in total.



Summer 2016, the extensive rehabilitation of the Palais Garnier’s “Ring of Light” - reached completion: for the first time since they were erected by Charles Garnier in 1875.



The lighting installations surrounding the building have been totally restored to their original glory. After three years of work, they were finally unveiled to the public.



Currently there is major building work and very difficult to take photos, my heart sank when I saw it earlier this year.



The renovation work on the building began early April, the scaffolding had already been erected, and has been standing since February



It will remain until the end of 2024 .

In a few weeks, a billboard will cover the whole construction.



It’s a very stylish billboard as you can see, this is wrapping around most of the building.