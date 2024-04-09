Previous
Lampadaire de l'Opéra Garnier by beverley365
Photo 740

Lampadaire de l'Opéra Garnier

After discovering the secrets of the opera silhouettes in the metro…by chance
It’s been so interesting to discover the history of the opera garnier.

So, a total of 64 street lamps known as the ‘belt of light’ wrap around the opera house,
64 lampposts and all very different styles / models, fascinating to discover,
all different representations: simple lampposts, complex candelabras, caryatids, columns…

Although I’m crazy busy & I’ve got a lot of work on and life is full on at school, I’m loving my
‘What Nowness’ in the city of light … the city of Love…
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
202% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
You are going to be busy finding street lamps as well as the silhouettes
April 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such amazing lamps nicely captured.
April 9th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Very lovely.
April 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise