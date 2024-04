The floor lamps of the Opéra Garnier, decorations and illuminations, for the most prestigious performance hall desired by Napoleon III

Electricity was emerging at the time, Charles Garnier made another choice for his street lamps, Gas It is this fuel that the architect then chooses both for the internal lighting of his monument and for the exterior.



From gas to electricity, a very long transition for the Opera's street lamps - they have been beautifully changed and are magnificent to see.